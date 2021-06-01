West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for June 1 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

It is a new day bringing in a new chance for those interested in lottery games in West Bengal. The state lottery department of West Bengal will be holding the lucky draw for Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha at 4 pm. Those who have bought today’s ticket can check the results, available on the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

Priced at Rs 6, tickets of West Bengal lottery can only be bought fromcertified ticket counters across the state. Participants of the lottery game stand a chance of winning the top prize Rs 50 lakh. The second and third prizes are worth Rs 9,000 and Rs 500, respectively. The fourth prize of Tuesday’sDear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery is Rs 250 and the fifth prize is worth Rs 120. The state lottery department also awards a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 to one lucky winner.

Here is how you can check the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery result to see if your ticket number is one of the winning numbers:

Step 1: Type in the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad on your search engine, or follow the given link: lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the state lottery website will appear on your screen. Here, you have to click on the 4PM Result option

Step 3: The fresh web page will display the list of winning lottery tickets for Tuesday’s lucky draw

Step 4: Ticket-holders can match their ticket number with numbers given on the winning list

If you happen to have the ticket number matching with any of the winning lottery tickets, then you must claim the prize within 30 days of the announcement of the results. The winners will have to visit the West Bengal Gazette office, where they will be required to submit their ticket and a valid ID proof for mandatory verification.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here