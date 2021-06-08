West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for June 8 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to get Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal State Lottery department’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha results will be flashed on the official website www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm on Tuesday, June 8.West Bengal Lottery Sambad takes place across the week and the tickets used to participate in the luck game can be bought for only Rs. 6 from any lottery shop in the state.

Ticket-holders must be very particular and alert while matching the number on their ticket with the lucky draw winning numbers mentioned in the list flashed on the official website. There are multiple money prizes for people securing first to the fourth position. Along with this, consolation prize is also given to one lucky winner.

The person who is lucky enough to bag the first prize takes home Rs. 50 lakh, while the second position holder will get Rs. 9,000. The third position holder will be rewarded with Rs. 500 and fourth will be credited with Rs. 250. West Bengal State Lottery department gives a consolation prize of Rs. 1,000.

People who bought tickets for the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery can check the result by through this way -

Step 1: Open the official website of the West Bengal lottery department, www.lotterysambadresult.in on any internet browser

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the hyperlink which reads “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha 4 PM” and click on it

Step 3: A new web page flashing the list of numbers that have won the lottery will appear on the screen

Step 4: People can tally their ticket from the winning lottery numbers and discover whether they have won any spot in the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery prizes.

In order to claim their prize, winners have just 30 days in hand from the declaration of the result on June 08. The winners should carry their winning ticket and valid identity proof for verification process to the office of the West Bengal State Lottery department. Once verification process is completed and the required tax is deducted, winners are credited with the money.

