West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for May 11 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The winning lottery tickets of West Bengal’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha will be announced at 4pm on Tuesday. For those interested in looking at today’s result, visit the official website of West Bengal State Lottery department: www.lotterysambadresult.in.

The tickets of West Bengal Lottery Smanbad’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha are sold for Rs 6 for a single ticket and can be bought from any lottery shop in the state.If you happen to have bought the lottery ticket then you stand a chance to win multiple prizes starting from Rs 50 lakh as the first prize to Rs 250 as fourth prize. The state lottery department also gives a consolation prize to one lucky winner.

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9.000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Follow these steps to check the result for Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal lottery department using any internet browser or click on the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: As the homepage of the lottery website appears on your screen, look for the hyperlink that reads “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha 4 PM” and click on it.

Step 3: Click on hyperlink and you will be taken to a new webpage where the list of the winning lottery tickets will appear

Step 4: Check the winning numbers with your ticket to see if you have won any of the the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery prizes

If your ticket number matches with any of the winning numbers then you must visit the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result on May 11.

Winners must carry their lottery tickets and valid identity proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification process. The prize money will be handed over to the winners after their verification process is completed and deduction of tax is done, if applicable.

