West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for Tuesday, May 18 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

On Tuesday, the West Bengal State Lottery department will be announcing the winning lottery tickets of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha at 4 pm. Participants who are interested in knowing today’s result should visit the official website of West Bengal State Lottery department: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Each ticket of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha is sold for Rs 6 which can be bought from any lottery shop in the state. If you happen to have bought Tuesday’s lottery ticket, then you stand a chance to win multiple prizes starting from Rs 50 lakh as the top prize to Rs 250 as fourth prize. The state lottery department also runs a lucky draw for a consolation prize for one lucky winner.

Check out the list of prizes here:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9.000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Follow these steps to check the Tuesday’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery winning lottery tickets.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the West Bengal lottery department using any search engine on your computer or smartphone. You can also click on the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the lottery website will appear on your screen. Here you have to look for the hyperlink that reads “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha 4 PM” and click on it.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new webpage where the list of the winning lottery tickets will appear

Step 4: Here you can check the winning ticket numbers with your ticket to see if you have won any of the the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery prizes

Those participants whose ticket number matches with any of the winning numbers must visit the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result on May 18.

