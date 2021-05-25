West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results for May 25 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Ticket-holders of Tuesday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad will get to know today’s Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha result at www.lotterysambadresult.in. The West Bengal State Lottery department will announce the result on its official website at 4pm on Tuesday, May 25. A ticket for the West Bengal lottery that takes place throughout the week can be bought for Rs 6 from any lottery shop in the state.

Those participants whose lottery ticket number matches with any of the lucky draw numbers mentioned in the list, will win multiple money prizes starting from Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 250.

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9.000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Those who have bought the tickets for the Tuesday Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery can check the result by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the official website of the West Bengal lottery department using any internet browser or follow the link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The official website will open with the homepage. Here, you have to look for the hyperlink that reads “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha 4 PM” and click on it

Step 3: A new web page will appear on the screen that will show the list of the winning lottery tickets

Step 4: Here, one can check the winning lottery ticket numbers with their ticket to find out if they have won any of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery prizes

Those participants who have the lucky ticket numbers that match the winning number must report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result on May 25.

They are also to carry their winning ticket and valid identity proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification process. The lottery money is only transferred to the winners after their verification process is completed and deduction of tax is done.

