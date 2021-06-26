West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery for June 26 Results at 4 PM, Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Damodar ticket-holders should brace themselves since today is the day when they will get to know the results of the lucky draw. The results for Saturday’s lucky draw will be updated on the official website at 4 pm today on: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Those who have bought the ticket for today’s lucky draw stand a chance to win a range of exciting money prizes. The first prize winner of Dear Bangasree Damodar will receive Rs 50 lakh followed by the second prize of Rs 9,000. The third prize winner will receive Rs 500 from the state lottery department, while third runner up will take home Rs 250. The fifth prize for today’s Dear Bangasree Damodar is worth Rs 120. One lucky winner will also have a chance of receiving the consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

West Bengal Lottery: How to Check

Follow these steps to check today’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar:

Step 1: Dear Bangasree Damodar’s winning ticket numbers for June 26 will be declared on the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery at www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: As you visit the official website, the homepage will display a hyperlink that would read ‘4 pm result’

Step 3: Follow the link on the 4pm result tab and a new webpage will show the list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Damodar winning tickets.

Step 4: Here the ticket holders can tally their lottery ticket numbers and see if they have won any prize.

If your ticket number is mentioned in the winning list for Saturday’s Sambad Lottery you will have to claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days from the day of the result announcement i.e. June 26. The state lottery department will conduct a thorough verification process for the prize claimants and transfer the prize money to their accounts after mandatory tax deductions.

