West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Results For May 8 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Does buying lottery tickets excite you? Are you always on lookout to test your luck? Have you bought Saturday’s Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery tickets? If yes, then the West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Damodar ticket holders should brace themselves since today is the day when you will get to know the results. The results will be updated on the official website at 4pm today onwww.lotterysambadresult.in.

The lucky winners stand a chance to win a range of exciting money prizes. The top prize for Dear Bangasree Damodar is Rs 50 lakh followed by the second prize of Rs 9,000. The third prize winners will get Rs 500. The fourth prize winner receives Rs 250, and the fifth prize is worth Rs 120. Participants can also win a chance of receiving the consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

You can check today’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar results following these steps:

Step 1: The result for Dear Bangasree Damodar winning ticket numbers will be declared on the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery,www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: As you click the link, homepage of the official lottery website will display a hyperlink that would read ‘4 pm result’

Step 3: Click on the 4pm result tab and you will see a new webpage opening that will show the list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Damodar winning tickets

Step 4: The list of winning lottery ticket numbers will be displayed on the new webpage. Here the ticket holders can tally their ticket number and see if they have won any prize

If any of winning ticket numbers for Saturday’s Sambad Lottery matches your ticket number, you will have to claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days from the day of the result declaration i.e. May 8. The State lottery department will run a thorough verification process and transfer the prize money to the winners after mandatory tax deductions.

