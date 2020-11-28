West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Results to be Announced at 4 PM on Official Website

The Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Results for Saturday, November 28 will be declared at 4 PM. The first prize of the Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery is a whopping sum of Rs 50 Lakhs. In case you have Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery ticket make sure that you check the result as soon it is declared. To check the result you must log on to West Bengal State Lottery Department’s official website, lotterysambadresult.in.

One ticket of Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery costs only a sum of Rs 6. The tickets of this lottery are easily available on lottery stalls in the state.

In case you have purchased the Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery ticket, then follow these steps to check the result:

Step 1: Open any browser and log on to West Bengal State Lottery Department’s official website lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 28.11.2020 Dear Bangasree Damodar' 4 PM and click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page which will comprise of the result. If digits of the ticket that you have match the ones in the list then you have won a prize

If you have won the November 28 Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery, then keep these few points in mind:

1. Produce the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery ticket and identity proof at the West Bengal State Lottery department office within a period of 30 days.

2. You will only receive the prize money only after the entire verification process is complete.

3. In case the prize money is taxable then you will receive the amount after-tax deduction.

Here are the prizes and the amount that you can win against each of them for Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery

First Prize: Rs 50 Lakh

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 1000

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1000

West Bengal Lottery conducts seven different types of lotteries throughout the week. Here is the list of day-wise lotteries that are held by the department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati