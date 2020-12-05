West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Results to be Announced at 4 PM on Official Website
Those people who have purchased the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery ticket for December 5 can check the lottery results at 4 PM.
- Last Updated: December 05, 2020, 11:47 IST
The West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts a lucky draw each day of the week. The draw held on Saturday is for Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery. Those people who have purchased the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery ticket for December 5 can check the lottery results at 4 PM. In order to check the same, you will have to log on the official West Bengal State Lottery Department’s website at lotterysambadresult.in.
Take a look at the various lottery draws that the West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts through the week:
Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati
If you have purchased the Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery ticket, follow these steps to check the result:
Step 1: Open browser of choice and log on to lotterysambadresult.in
Step 2: Search for an option that reads ‘4PM’ on the homepage. Click on it
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, wherein the winning ticket numbers will be mentioned
Step 4: Match each digit of your ticket number with the ones mentioned on the page. If all digits of your ticket match with all digits of a winning ticket, then you have won a prize.
There are a variety of prizes that you can win on purchasing the Dear Bangasree Damodar ticket. Take a look at the list of prizes:
• First Prize: Rs 50 Lakh
• Second Prize: Rs 9,000
• Third Prize: Rs 1000
• Fourth Prize: Rs 250
• Fifth Prize: Rs 120
• Consolation Prize: Rs 1000
If you are a winner of any of the prizes for December 5 Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery, then make sure that you keep these important points in mind:
1. The prize money of the winning ticket must be claimed within a period of 30 days.
2. Submit the winning lottery ticket and a valid identity proof at the West Bengal State Lottery Department. This is done for verification purposes.
3. You will only receive the prize money when the entire process of verification is done.
4. If the prize money is taxable, then you will only get the money after the tax is deducted.