West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangasree Damodar Result for May 1 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 lakh

Buying lottery tickets and testing one’s luck may seem like a gamble, but who knows when the stars are in your favour. So if you have bought the tickets for West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Damodar, then today is the day you will get to know the results. The results will be updated on the official website at 4pm today atwww.lotterysambadresult.in.

The lucky winners stand a chance to win a range of prizes. The top prize for Dear Bangasree Damodar is Rs 50 lakhs. The second prize winners get to take Rs 9,000, followed by Rs 500 for the third prize. The fourth prize winner receives Rs 250, and the fifth prize is worth Rs 120. Participants can also win a chance of winning the consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Here is how you can check today’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangasree Damodar results:

Step 1: The result for Dear Bangasree Damodar result will be declared on the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the official lottery website will display a hyperlink that would read ‘4 pm result’

Step 3: As you click on the tab, a new webpage will open that will show the list of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangasree Damodar winning tickets

Step 4: The list of winning lottery tickets will be shown on the new webpage. Here you can tally your ticket number and see if your ticket has won any prize

If your lottery ticket number matches with any of the winning ticket numbers for Saturday’s Sambad Lottery, you will have to claim it from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days from the day of the result declaration i.e. May 1. The State lottery department will run a thorough verification process and hand over the prize money to you after mandatory tax deductions.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here