West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Results Today, Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Buying a lottery ticket comes with its own share of thrill and excitement and if you happen to have bought the ticket for West Bengal Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery for April 25, then today is the day you will see the results. The state lottery department will reveal the results at 4.00 pm that can be checked on the official website of the Sambad Lottery Department at lotterysambadonline.com.

The Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery is a weekly lucky draw conducted every Sunday by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. If your ticket number matches the winning number you can win the prize money starting from Rs 50 lakh for the first winner. The second winner takes home Rs 9,000, while the third prize winner gets Rs 500. The fourth prize winner receives Rs 250, followed by the fifth prize winner taking home Rs 120. The consolation prize for this lottery is Rs 1,000

Here is how you can check the results of the West Bengal Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery:

Step 1: Type in the official address of the lottery website on your search engine i.e, lotterysambadonline.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘4 pm result’ under ‘Today’s result’ tab that appears on the homepage

Step 3: As the new webpage appears, download the Dear Bangasree Ichamati result and check for your ticket number in the winning list

If your ticket number matches with any of the numbers on the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery result, then you would have to claim the money from the West Bengal Gazette office. The lottery winners would be required to submit their ticket along with the signature, address, and other details to the concerned department within 30 days from the date of result declaration i.e. April 25. It should also be noted that the prize money will be given to the winners only after the successful verification and tax deduction.

