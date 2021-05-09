West Bengal Lottery: Dear Bangasree Ichamati Results for May 9 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

If you happen to have bought the ticket for Sunday’s West Bengal Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery for May 9, then today is the day you will get to know if you made it to the winning list or not. The state lottery department will disclose the results for Sunday’s Dear Bangasree Ichamati at 4.00 pm that can be checked on the official website of the Sambad Lottery Department at www.lotterysambadonline.com

The West Bengal State Lottery Department runs lucky draws throughout the week as enthusiastic players buy the tickets testing their luck. If your ticket number matches the winning number you can win one of the several prizes, highest being Rs 50 lakh for the first winner.

The first runner up winner takes home Rs 9,000, while the third prize winner receives Rs 500. For the fourth prize winner the West Bengal lottery department gives Rs 250, followed by the fifth prize winner taking Rs 120. One of the ticket holders can also receive the consolation prize for this lottery is Rs 1,000.

Here is how you can check the results of the West Bengal Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery to see if you have won the prize this Sunday:

Step 1: Visit the official address of the West Bengal lottery website on your search engine or click the link: lotterysambadonline.com

Step 2: As the homepage appears, you will see a tab that reads ‘4 pm result’ under ‘Today’s result’. Click on this tab

Step 3: The website will direct you to a new webpage appears, download the Dear Bangasree Ichamati result and check for your ticket number in the winning list

The Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery result will display a list of winning ticket numbers, if your ticket numbers match with any one of the numbers, then you can claim the prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office.

The winners are required to submit their ticket along with their signature, address and other details to the concerned department within 30 days from the date of result declaration i.e. May 9. Winners will receive the prize money only after the successful verification and tax deduction.

