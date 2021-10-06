West Bengal Lottery For October 6, 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Winners To Be Announced at 4 PM, Here is How to Check

West Bengal state lottery department will conduct the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery for October 6 at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata and the result will be declared online at 4 pm on the official portal lotterysambadresult.in. The winners of the West Bengal lottery is decided through a lucky draw conducted under the supervision of two independent judges. Those whose lottery ticket number will be displayed in the result pdf, entitled to win a certain prize amount accordingly. The prizes offered in the West Bengal state lottery are available on the official website in pdf form and the same can be checked here as well.

Below is the list of prizes that a ticket holder of West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak can win:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Steps to check West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery result for October 6

Step 1: Search for the official portal of West Bengal lottery Sambad i.e, www.lotterysambadresult.in through any internet browser

Step 2: Go to the homepage of the state lottery department and look for the link for the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak 4.00 pm result dated October 6

Step 3: Once you click on the link, the result pdf will be opened on the fresh webpage

Step 4: The ticket holders of the West Bengal weekly lottery can check the winning lottery numbers and see if their luck has favoured them or not.

The one who wins any of the prizes in the West Bengal weekly lottery draw requires to claim their winning amount from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days. They can get their prizes post verification conducted by the concerned officials.

The state lottery department conducts several daily, weekly and annual lotteries across the state. Those willing to try their luck in West Bengal Sambad lottery can get the lottery ticket from any state-authorised vendor at Rs 6. The result of West Bengal lotteries is also published in the local leading newspapers.

