West Bengal Lottery For Saturday, April 24: Dear Bangasree Damodar Results at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal Lottery department will be announcing the result of Saturday’s Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery winners for April 24 at 4 pm on their official website of State Lottery Sambad —www.lotterysambadonline.com. If you happen to have bought the tickets for the Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery for April 24, then you stand a chance of winning one of the many prizes given to the lucky winners. Check out this list of prize money that a winner can take home in the West Bengal Sambad lottery:

The top prize in this lottery game is of Rs 50 lakh, which is followed by the second prize of Rs 9,000. The third prize winner takes home Rs 500, while the fourth prize winner receives Rs 250, followed by fifth prize of Rs 120 and a consolation Prize of Rs 1,000.

Here is how you can check the results for today’s West Bengal Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery:

Step 1: Enter the official website of the West Bengal state lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: As the homepage of the lottery page appears, click on the hyperlink for 'Lottery Sambad Result 24.04.2021 Dear Bangasree Damodar 4 pm result

Step 3: This will take you to a fresh page where the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery result will be displayed with the winning numbers

Step 4: Search for the lottery ticket number that may match with yours to check if you have won or not

If your lottery ticket number matches with any of the winning numbers that appear on the resultlist, then you are eligible to claim the prize money. For this, you would have to visit the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the result declaration. Lottery winners will also have to submit their ticket at the concerned department and complete the verification process by producing their official IDs. Following the verification process, the prize money will be given to the winners after tax deduction, as per the state government rules.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here