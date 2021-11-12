West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Result for November 12; Here is How to Check

The West Bengal State Government rolls out lotteries under the set up of the State Directorate. The popular lucky draws are conducted daily, weekly and annually at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The traditional offline lotteries are held under the supervision of two independent judges. Results of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will be published across the state’s local leading newspapers and released online. To buy the ticket, visit any state-authorised shop. Each lottery ticket costs Rs 6.

The Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Sambad Lottery is held every Friday. The November 12 lottery winning numbers will be updated after 4pm on the official website lotterysambadresult.in.

Prize structure:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Step-by-step procedure to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Lottery Department - www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Locate the tab that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 12.11.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ 4.00 pm result and click

Step 3: A list of winning numbers will flash on screen

Step 4: Check the result and match it with your ticket numbers

Submit your lottery ticket with valid identity proof in order to claim the winning prize. Report to the West Bengal Gazette office so that the department officials can check the necessary documents to ascertain authenticity. The validity of the ticket and its numbers is only for 30 days after the declaration of the result. The winner can receive the prize sum after tax deduction.

List of West Bengal State Lottery Department daily games:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Dear Bangasree Damodar Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

