West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Result for November 26 at 4 PM; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 lakh

The West Bengal legalised lottery draw for today, November 26 will be published at 4 PM on its official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in. The state rolls out the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery every Friday at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. Those willing to participate in this lottery can purchase tickets at Rs 6 from any of the authorised shops. The winners of this weekly lottery are declared through a lucky draw in which a ticket is pulled out randomly for every position. There are as many as 6 monetary prizes awarded to the lucky winners.

The first lucky winner is eligible to claim a monetary prize of Rs 50 lakh, while the second and third winners can get Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 respectively. The fourth prize is Rs 250 and the fifth prize is Rs 120, whereas the consolation prize amount is Rs 1,000.

Since the West Bengal Friday lottery is declared online, participants can check their results by following these steps

Step 1: Open the West Bengal lottery Sambad website www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage displays a number of hyperlinks for various lucky draws. However, participants will be required to click on the link that says, “4 PM Friday, November 26, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery result”

Step 3: Upon clicking on the designated link, the winning list of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will get displayed

Step 4: Spot your ticket number in the winning list

If you are one of the lucky winners of the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery, then you must confirm your winning status from the West Bengal Gazette office. Once your winning status is confirmed, you are eligible to claim your prize money from the state lottery department within 30 days. You will have to submit a winning lottery ticket and valid photo identification proof to the office for verification. The winning amount is also subjected totax deduction, if it falls in the tax bracket.

