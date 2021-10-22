West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Result for October 22 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ lottery result on October 23 at 4 pm. The results will be uploaded in a PDF format at the official website of the lottery department, lotterysambadresult.in. A total of five prizes are given out in Friday’s lottery along with a consolation prize of Rs 1,000. The first prize winner will take home a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh. The second prize on the winning list is Rs 9,000, while the third prize is Rs 500. The winners of the fourth and fifth positions are given prize money of Rs 250 and Rs 120.

Every Friday, the results of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ are announced.

Here is how you can check the results:

Step 1: Open the official website of Sambad Lottery—lotterysambadresult.in on any internet browser.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link reading - ‘Lottery Sambad Result 22.10.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ 4.00 pm result.

Step 3: Click on it and view the West Bengal State Lottery result

Things to remember:

If a ticket holder’s ticket number matches the winning number, the individual will have to present the winning ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize money. Note that the ticket will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the result. Along with the winning ticket, carry valid identification proof. Once the ticket is presented to the West Bengal Gazette office, a verification process will take place. Once the authenticity is tested, the winner can take the prize money home. If the prize will fall in the tax bracket, an amount (tax) will be deducted from the winning amount.

Check out the West Bengal State Lottery weekly games throughout:

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

