West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Result for September 10 at 4 PM, Check Details

The West Bengal Lottery department will be conducting the lucky draw for Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay on Friday. To know the results of today’s lucky draw, participants must visit the official website of Lottery Sambad at www.lotterysambadresult.in.The state Lottery department will announce the results for the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw at 4 pm on Friday, September 10. Each ticket for the popular lottery game is sold for Rs 6 and can be bought from any lottery shop present in the state.

Participants who find their ticket numbers in the winning list will be winning exciting money prizes. The lottery prizes range from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 250:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Here is how you can check Friday’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay results:

Step 1: Make sure you have a good internet connection and access to a smart device to open the official website of the West Bengal lottery department or click on the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the Lottery Sambad will feature a hyperlink that will read: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM”

Step 3: Clicking on the link will take you to a new webpage where the list of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery winning tickets will appear

Step 4: Check the number mentioned on your Dear Bangabhumi Ajay ticket to find out if you have won any of the lottery prize

Winners of today’s lottery prizes must report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result on September 10. Winners should also remember to carry their winning ticket and valid identity proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification process.

