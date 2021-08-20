West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for August 20 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Ajay is a weekly lottery conducted every Friday. The West Bengal Sambad Lottery weekly draw results will be declared at 4pm. The West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajaylottery result for August 20 will be updated on the official website lotterysambadresult.in. Participants who are interested in trying their luck with the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery can check if their ticket won any prize. The price per ticket of this lottery is Rs 6. Once declared, the results are available on the portal for them to be accessed by the lottery ticket holders.

The following is the price structure list for the lucky winners of the lottery:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1000

Follow the steps mentioned below to check lottery results for August 20, 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal lottery department or search www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, check for “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM’ tab and click on it

Step 3: Once you are redirected to a fresh web page, you will see a list of winning lottery ticket numbers

Step 4: Carefully match these displayed numbers with the ones mentioned on your lottery ticket. If you are lucky and your ticket numbers correspond, you are one of the winners

To claim the prize, the lottery winner should report to the West Bengal Gazette office. The winning ticket number is valid for 30 days from the date of the declaration of the results. Produce your winning ticket along with a valid identity proof, which will be verified by the authorities. The entitled winner is then allowed to take the prize amount home.

These are the seven lotteries conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery Department for each day of the week:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here