West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for August 27 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal Lottery Department will release the results for the Friday weekly lottery draw Dear Bangabhumi Ajay for August 27 at 4 pm today. The numbers of the winning lottery ticket will be made available on the official website of West Bengal lottery Sambad lotterysambadresult.in. The one who has purchased the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery ticket can check if they have made it to the lucky winner list or not by searching for their ticket number. The lottery ticket of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay can be bought from any state-authorised lottery shop for Rs 6 each.

The ticket holders can follow these steps to check the result:

Step 1: Type the official web address of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery lotterysambadresult.in in any browser and open the homepage

Step 2: Next, look for the link that reads, ‘Lottery Sambad Result 27.08.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ and click on it.

Step 3: A fresh page will be redirected where the category-wise winning list of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery draw will be opened

Step 4: Match the numbers of your Friday lottery ticket with those mentioned in the winning list.

You will become a lucky winner if your ticket number matches the numbers provided in the list. As many as Rs 50 Lakh is awarded to the first prize winner while the second winner gets Rs 9000.

Here are the prizes that one can win in the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery draw:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

The winners must follow the rules of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery. The winning lottery ticket is supposed to be submitted to the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of declaration of result in order to claim the prize money, or else it won’t be considered valid. The winners will also be required to submit a valid ID proof for the verification process. The winners are allowed to take the prize money home post verification.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here