West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for August 6 at 4 PM; Check Details

It can be a lucky day for some of the ticket holders of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay tickets. The West Bengal state lottery department will run the lucky draw to determine Friday’s lottery winners. If you are one of the ticket-holders of today’s lottery then here is how you can check the results for today’s lucky draw. Winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Result will be announced on the official lottery website at 4 pm on Friday, August 6.

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Here is how you can check today’s results following the given steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the West Bengal lottery department by clicking on www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Look for the hyperlink that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM”

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new web page where the list of winning lottery tickets will appear.

Step 4: Take a look at the winning lottery ticket numbers and check if any of it matches with your Dear Bangabhumi Ajay ticket.

Participants who have their ticket numbers mentioned in the winning list must report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result. Carry your winning ticket and valid identity proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification process. The winning amount will be transferred to the winners’ account after the compulsory verification process and deduction of tax if applicable.

