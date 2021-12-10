West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for December 10 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will conduct the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay on December 10, Friday. One of the most popular lottery schemes in the country is conducted by West Bengal. The lotteries are rolled out under the supervision of two independent judges at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The lucky draws are organised in an offline, paper method, daily, weekly and annually. Lottery tickets can be purchased at state-authorised shops for just Rs 6. The Dear Bangabhumi Ajay results will be revealed at 4 pm on the department’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in. Lottery ticket holders can open the official portal to view the results once announced.

Prize structure:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Procedure to view results:

Step 1: You can visit the official Sambad Lottery website or type www.lotterysambadresult.in in the search engine

Step 2: On a new page, look for the link displaying ‘Lottery Sambad Result 10.12.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ 4.00 pm result and click

Step 3: A list with winning numbers will appear on your screen

Step 4: Carefully match the figures with your winning lottery ticket

To claim the prize amount, visit the West Bengal Gazette office. Submit valid identity proof and your winning lottery ticket to the department officials. A verification process will be conducted to check authenticity. The validity of the winning ticket and its numbers is for 30 days from the date of the results. The winner can be handed over the prize amount after the authentication and tax deduction process.

West Bengal State Lottery Department day-wise list:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

