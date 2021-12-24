West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for December 17 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

If you have bought the West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay tickets for December 24, you will get to know the results of the lucky draw this Friday. The state Lottery department of West Bengal will reveal the winning tickets for the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw on their official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm on Friday, May 7. A single ticket for this popular lucky draw is sold for Rs 6 and can be purchased from any lottery shop in the state.

If your lottery ticket number matches with any of the lucky draw winning numbers mentioned in the list, you will be eligible to claim multiple prizes starting from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 250. Let’s take a look at the list of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay prizes for Friday:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

If you happen to be one of the ticket-holders of Friday’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw, here is how you can check the winning ticket numbers:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal lottery department: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the official website will present you the links to several lucky draw results. You will have to click on the link that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM.”

Step 3: The new webpage will present you the list of winning lottery tickets of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw.

Step 4: Check the winning numbers to see if your ticket has won any prize.

Winners of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw must note that they will have to report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result on December 24. Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery winners are also expected to deposit their winning ticket and a valid identity proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification process. The winning amount will be given to the winners after a successful verification process and deduction of tax if applicable.

