West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for December 3 at 4 PM; Here's How to Check

Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will be held today, December 3, at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The West Bengal State Lottery Department will release the results of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery at 4 pm on its official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in. The winning list will be in a pdf format. The winning numbers of Friday’s lottery are also published in local newspapers.

The Dear Bangabhumi Ajay offers five prizes along with a consolation award. A lucky draw is pulled out for each spot, under the supervision of two independent judges. You can buy tickets for Friday’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery from any state authorised lottery shops.

Prize structure:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Points to remember:

If a ticket matches the winning number, report to the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the money.

Winners have to surrender their winning ticket and their identification proof at the counter.

The lottery number will be valid for 30 days, from the date of declaration of the result. Hence, once the 30-days time period is over, the ticket holders will not be able to claim the monetary prize.

After you surrender the required documents, a verification process is held to test their authenticity.

It is important to note that tax is also deducted at the source, only if the winning amount falls in the tax bracket.

West Bengal State weekly lottery:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

