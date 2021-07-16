West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for July 16 at 4 PM, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Lottery ticket customers who have purchased Friday’s West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Ajay tickets will soon receive the results of today’s lucky draw. The state department of West Bengal Lottery Sambad will announce the winning tickets for the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Result on their official website at 4pm on Friday. A single ticket of this popular lottery game is priced at Rs 6 and can be bought from any authorised lottery shop present in the state.

If you happen to be one of those participants whose ticket number matches with any of the lucky draw numbers mentioned in the winning list, you will be eligible to win multiple prizes starting from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 250. Here is the list of prize money:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Follow these steps to see if you have won any of the prizes mentioned above:

Step 1: Using any search engine of your preference, type in the web address of the official website of the West Bengal lottery department or click on the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: As the homepage of the official website appears on your screen, you should look for the hyperlink that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM” and click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new web page where the list of Friday’s winning lottery tickets will appear

Step 4: Check the winning numbers with the numbers mentioned on your ticket to find out if you have won any of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay prizes

Those ticket-holders of today’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lucky draw who find their ticket numbers mentioned as the winning number must visit the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result. Winning ticket-holders are also supposed to carry their ticket and a valid identity proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification process.

