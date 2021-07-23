West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for July 23 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

Friday may turn out to be a lucky day for some of the ticket-holders of West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay. West Bengal Lottery Sambad will be conducting the lucky draw for today’s lottery ticket-holders. Results for the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery lucky draw will be announced on the official website of the state lottery department: www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm on Friday, July 23.

A single lottery ticket for this popular lucky draw is sold for Rs 6 and can be bought from any state-authorised lottery shop present in the state.

If your lottery ticket number matches with any of the lucky draw numbers mentioned in today’s winning list, you will be eligible to win one of the multiple prizes starting from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 250.

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9.000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Following these simple steps, one can check today’s Dear Bangabhumi Ajay results:

Step 1: Enter the official web address of West Bengal lottery department by accessing any search engine of your preference or click on the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: At the homepage of the West Bengal Lottery Sambad website, participants can look for the hyperlink that reads “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM and click on it

Step 3: Once the link is accessed, participants will be redirected to a new webpage where the list of Friday’s winning lottery tickets will appear

Step 4: Here, the participants will have to check the winning lottery ticket numbers with their own ticket to find out if they have won any of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay prizes

Those who find their ticket numbers mentioned in the winning list must report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days from the declaration of the result on July 23. Winners are also expected to carry their winning ticket and a valid identity proof to the lottery office for the mandatory verification process.

