West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for November 19; Check Details

The Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery is held every Friday in West Bengal. On November 19, the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad will publish the result of today’s lottery on the official website, lotterysambadresult.in. The result will be made public by 4 pm and participants can log into the website to view it.

The winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery can get monetary prizes up to Rs 50 lakh. The first prize winner will lay hands on the sum of Rs 50 lakh, followed by the second and third prize of Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 respectively. The fourth prize of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay is Rs 250 and Rs 120 is the fifth prize of Friday’s lottery.

A consolation prize of Rs 1,000 is also given to one lucky winner of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery. The winners of the November 19 lottery should remember that tax will get deducted at the source itself. If your prize money falls in the tax bracket, an amount (tax) will get deducted and the remaining amount will get transferred.

Here is how you can check the result of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay:

Step 1: Logon to the official website of Sambad Lottery, lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Tap on the link reading ‘Lottery Sambad Result 19.11.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ 4.00 pm result.

Step 3: The West Bengal State Lottery department will display the result of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery in a pdf format.

If your ticket number flashes in the pdf, make sure you don’t lose or destroy the ticket in any way. Any mutilated ticket will not be accepted by the West Bengal Gazette office. And without the ticket, the winners will not be given any prize money. From the date of declaration of the result, winners have only 30 days to claim the prize. It means that once this time period of 30 days end, the ticket holders will not be able to claim the money.

West Bengal State weekly lottery:

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

