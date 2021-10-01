West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for October 1 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will declare the results of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay on October 1. The West Bengal State Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ is announced every Friday. The outcome can be checked online at 4 pm. The Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Sambad Lottery will be rolled out at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The results will be updated on the lottery department’s official website at lotterysambadresult.in. The Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery results will also be published in local leading newspapers. The lottery tickets can be purchased for Rs 6, each, from any state-authorised shops. Those who have participated in the lottery can view the results online after it is released.

Prize structure:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

How to check the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Sambad Lottery on any browser or type www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Look for ‘Lottery Sambad Result 01.10.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ 4:00 pm result hyperlink on a new page

Step 3: A list including the winning ticket numbers will appear on your screen

Step 4: View the result and carefully match it with the numbers on your lottery ticket

In case you are one of the lucky winners, you should report to the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the winning amount. The winning lottery ticket and numbers are valid only 30 days after the declaration of the result. The winning ticket holder has to present the ticket along with a valid identity proof to the authorities at the department to check the number for verification. The participant will be handed over the winning sum post tax deduction.

West Bengal State Lottery weekly games:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

