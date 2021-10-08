West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for October 8 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal State Government will conduct the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery for October 8. The lucky draw will be held at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. These lotteries are conducted in an offline traditional paper method, daily, weekly and annually. Each lottery ticket is priced at only Rs 6 and can be purchased from state authorised lottery shops. The Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Sambad Lottery is a popular lottery rolled out by the State Lottery Department every Friday. The result will be published online at 4 pm on the department’s official website lotterysambadresult.in. Participants can visit the official portal to view the winning numbers.
Winning prizes:
- First prize: Rs 50 lakh
- Second prize: Rs 9,000
- Third prize: Rs 500
- Fourth prize: Rs 250
- Fifth prize: Rs 120
- Consolation prize: Rs 1,000
Step-by-step guide:
Step 1: Go to the West Bengal Lottery Department official portal on any browser of your choice or type www.lotterysambadresult.in
Step 2: Look for the tab that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 08.10.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ 4.00 pm result and click
Step 3: A complete list of winning ticket numbers will appear on your screen
Step 4: Match the results on your screen with the numbers of your lottery ticket
To claim the winning prize, report to the West Bengal Gazette office. The lottery winner must submit the winning ticket along with a valid identity proof to the officials at the department. They will check authenticity by conducting a verification process. The winning ticket and its numbers are only valid for 30 days following the declaration of the result. The winner can receive the prize sum after the tax deduction.
West Bengal State Lottery Department day-wise lottery list :
- Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
- Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
- Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
- Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
- Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
- Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
- Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati
