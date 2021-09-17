West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results For September 17 at 4 PM, Check Details

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Ajay winners for September 17 today at 4 pm. The result of the West Bengal Friday weekly lottery will be released online on the official portal lotterysambadresult.in. Those who bought tickets for the Friday’s West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery can check the winners by using their lottery tickets.

If a ticket holder’s lottery ticket number matches with the winning digits, they can get as many as Rs 50 lakh. The West Bengal Friday lottery offers a total of six prizes, including a consolation prize of Rs 1000. Check below the number of prizes and prize money that winners can get in the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery draw.

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1000

The steps to access the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay result online is given below:

Step 1: Search for the official web page of the West Bengal lottery department www.lotterysambadresult.in through any internet browser

Step 2: Once the web portal has opened, click on the link for ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM’

Step 3: The winning lottery ticket numbers will be opened in a PDF form on a fresh web page

Step 4: Check the winning numbers and see if you are one of the lucky winners or not

If you are one of the lucky prize winners of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, then you will have to submit a copy of the winning lottery ticket along with valid id proof to West Bengal Gazette office. The winning amount can be claimed within 30 days of the result declaration. After that, they will not be considered valid. The entitled winner is allowed to take the amount home post verification.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here