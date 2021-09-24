West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for September 24 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay is a weekly lottery held on every Friday at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The lottery ticket numbers are picked through the lucky draw method conducted under the supervision of two independent judges. Those willing to participate in this West Bengal Friday lottery draw can purchase the lottery tickets at Rs 6 from any state-authorised shop. The result of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery is released online at 4 pm on the official website lotterysambadresult.in. The winning numbers are also published in the local leading newspapers.

One can check the result for the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery draw for September 24 by following these step-by-step procedures:

Step 1: Search for www.lotterysambadresult.in to visit the homepage of the state lottery department

Step 2: Now, click on the active result link that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 24.9.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ 4.00 pm result

Step 3: A list of winning ticket numbers will be displayed on the fresh web page

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the numbers on the list

Lottery ticket holders whose luck has favoured them can win as many as Rs 50 lakh prize money.

Here is the detailed prize structure for the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

As per the rules of West Bengal lotteries, the winning lottery tickets has to be submitted to the West Bengal Gazette office along with valid identity proof. The submitted documents are further verified by the officials and the prize money is handed over to the winners. It must be noted that the West Bengal lottery tickets are valid upto 30 days, hence, winners are required to claim the prize money within 30 days only.

