West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Results for September 3, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal Government conducts the state lotteries are organised by the Directorate of State Lotteries which was established under the Finance (Revenue) Department in 1968. The draws for the daily state lottery are held under the supervision of two independent judges. The venue is always fixed and is declared ahead of every draw.

The West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ is a weekly lottery rolled out every Friday. The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the results at 4 pm. Once the result for the lucky draw will be out, the official website lotterysambadresult.in will updated them online. Participants can check if, with any luck, they won any prize in this lottery draw. The lottery ticket is sold at a nominal cost of Rs 6.

Check the detailed prize structure list below:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1000

Follow the easy procedure detailed below to check the lottery results:

Step 1: To check the West Bengal State Lottery Result for Friday, visit the official website or just type www.lotterysambadresult.in in search box

Step 2: On the homepage, look for ‘Lottery Sambad Result 3.9.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ 4.00 pm result

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new web page where a list of winning ticket numbers will be displayed

Step 4: Carefully match these numbers with the ones on your lottery ticket. If you are lucky and the numbers correspond with your ticket, you are one of the winners

To claim the prize, the winner should visit the West Bengal Gazette office. Produce the winning ticket which is valid for only 30 days from the date of the announcement of the results. The authorities will also require a valid identity proof, to be verified. The entitled winner can receive the prize amount after the authentication process and deduction of the taxes.

There are seven different lotteries conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. Here is a complete list:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

