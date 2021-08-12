West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Result for August 12 at 4 PM; Check Details Here

Lottery Sambad will be conducting the lucky draw for Thursday’s West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery. The results of the lottery lucky draw will be announced on the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Department at 4om today. Those who have invested in the lottery tickets for Thursday’s lucky must log in to the official website i.e. www.lotterysambadresult.in

A single ticket of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery is priced at ₹6. The fortunate first winner of Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi will receive ₹50 lakh. The second prize winner of the lucky draw will take home ₹9,000, followed by the third prize of ₹500 for multiple winners. The fourth prize of ₹250 is awarded to another set of lucky winners who find their ticket numbers as the winning set. The fifth prize of ₹120 is again awarded to several lottery ticket-holders. A consolation prize of ₹1000 is also given to one ticket holder.

Follow these steps to see if you have won any lottery prize in Thursday’s lucky draw for Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi :

Step 1: Go to your preferred web browser to enter the official website of West Bengal’s Sambad Lottery at: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The lottery website will come up on the screen of your smartphone or PC with its homepage. Search and click on the hyperlink that reads “Lottery Sambad Result 12-08-2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm result.”

Step 3: Clicking on the hyperlink will redirect you to the winners’ list that will appear on the screen in a fresh tab.

Step 4: The winner’s list will feature the ticket numbers that have won the prizes in each category. Here you check if your lottery ticket number is mentioned in the winning list or not.

Winners of Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery will have to visit the West Bengal Lottery Office along with the lottery ticket and valid identification proof to claim the amount within 30 days since the announcement of winners.

