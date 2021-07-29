West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Result at 4 PM; Check Details

The West Bengal Lottery Department will release the results for West Bengal weekly lottery draw ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ today on July 29 at 4 pm at lotterysambadresult.in. Those who have purchased the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery ticket can check their result to see if they have made it to the lucky winner list. A single lottery ticket can be bought from any state-authorised lottery shop for Rs 6.

The lottery ticket holders must follow the steps given below to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery at lotterysambadresult.in on any browser.

Step 2: Look for ‘Lottery Sambad Result 29.07.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ option on the home page and click on it.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a fresh page which will display a category-wise winning list.

Step 4: Match the numbers seen on your Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery ticket with those mentioned in the winning list. You are a lucky winner if your number corresponds with the numbers provided in the list.

Here are the prizes you are eligible for if you win the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Those who have purchased the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi winning ticket will have to report to the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the declaration of the result to claim the winning amount. The winner should submit their winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof. Post a document verification process, the concerned authorities will allow the winner to take the prize money home.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts seven lotteries for each day of the week. Here is a list:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamatiwst

