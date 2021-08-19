West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Result for August 19; Check Details Here

The lucky draw for the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi will be conducted by Lottery Sambad on Thursday. The wait for the ticket-holders will come to an end this afternoon when the winners of the lucky draw will be announced at 4.00 pm today. Lottery Sambad continues to attract excited participants who invest in the various lucky draws that take place throughout the week.

The price of each Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery ticket is Rs6, and can be bought from government authorised ticket shops present across the state. The winner of the first prize in today’s lucky draw will receive the prize money of Rs 50 lakh. Meanwhile, the second and third prize winners will claim Rs9,000 and Rs500, respectively. A consolation prize of Rs1,000 is also given to one lucky ticket-holder. The fourth prize winner will receive Rs250 while the fifth prize winner will take home Rs120.

If you are looking forward to check today’s Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, follow these steps:

Step 1: As you enter your preferred internet browser on any smart device, type the official web address of West Bengal Sambad Lottery or follow the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the Lottery Sambad website will feature a list of results for today. Click on the link that reads, ‘Lottery Sambad Result 19-08-2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm’

Step 3: As you follow this hyperlink, you will get to see the list of winning lottery ticket numbers for Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Step 4: You will have to see if the ticket that you own has its number written in the winning list

Winners of today’s lucky draw will have to submit their tickets at the West Bengal Lottery Office along with their valid identification proof to claim the amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result. The lottery office will hold an authentication process of the prize money winners before handing over the amount.

