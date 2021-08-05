West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Result for August 5 at 4 PM; Check Details Here

Results of the much-awaited West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw will be announced at 4.00pm on Thursday. One of the most popular and the oldest lottery draws in the country, the Lottery Sambad continues to attract thousands of enthusiastic participants who are all in to pursue their luck and win exciting money prizes.

One can buy a West Bengal lottery ticket for Rs 6, from designated ticket-selling shops across the state and see for themselves if they are lucky enough to win any of the prizes. For Thursday’s lucky draw, the top prize for Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi is Rs50 lakh. The lottery department will also be awarding a consolation prize of Rs1,000 to one lucky ticket-holder on Thursday. The second prize for the lucky draw is worth Rs9,000 followed by the third prize of Rs500. Fourth prize winner of today’s lucky draw will receive Rs250 while the fifth prize winner will take home Rs120.

Here is how you can check if you are one of the winning ticket-holders of today’s for Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery:

Step 1: With the help of your preferred web browser go to the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery or follow the given link at: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: West Bengal lottery website will display a hyperlink that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 05-08-2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm result.’

Step 3: Follow the hyperlink and a new web page will come up with the list of winning lottery ticket numbers for today’s lucky draw.

Step 4: Here you have to see if your lottery ticket number is mentioned as one of the winning tickets or not.

If you happen to be one of the lucky winners of today’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery then you must visit the West Bengal Lottery Office along with your lottery ticket and your valid identification proof to claim the amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result, that is from June 10.

