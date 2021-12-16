West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Result for December 16 at 4PM; Check Details

West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: The West Bengal lottery department, every Thursday, pulls out the lucky draw of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery. Under the supervision of two independent judges, the lucky draw for each spot on the winning list is held at Kolkata’s Ganesh Chandra Avenue. If you are participating in December 16Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery, visit the official website: www.lotterysambadresult in by 4pm to view the winning list. The Rs 6 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery ticket can be bought from the state-authorised lottery shops, which are present across the state.

In Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery, you can win prize money up to Rs 50 lakh. The cash prize of Rs 50 lakh will be awarded to the winner of the first spot, followed by the second and third prize of Rs 9,000 and Rs 500. The Fourth prize of the ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ lottery is awarded Rs 250 and Rs 120 is the fifth prize. Along with this, a consolation Prize of Rs 1,000 is also announced.

How to Check The Result? Follow these steps to view Today’s lucky draw result:

Step 1: The list of December 16 winners will be released on the West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s official website, you can follow this link - www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: The website will have various hyperlinks featuring the result of weekly lotteries of West Bengal. Click on the link reading, “Thursday, December 16, ‘Dear ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ lottery result.”

Step 3: The link will guide you to a new webpage displaying the winning lottery ticket numbers.

Step 4: Tally the lottery ticket numbers with the winning ticket numbers displayed in the pdf list.

In case you are one of the winners of the ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ December 16 lottery, reach out to the West Bengal lottery department office to claim the money. Make sure you have to complete this verification procedure within 30 days, from the announcement of the results, or else the ticket will stand invalid. Carry a valid photo identification document and the winning ticket to the lottery department office.

