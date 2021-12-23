West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Result for December 23 at 4 PM; Check Details

West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Lucky draw results for West Bengal Lottery Sambad’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery will be announced at 4.00pm on Thursday. Lottery Sambad, which happens to be one of the most popular and one of the oldest lottery organisers in the country, attracts thousands of customers who wish to test their luck and win exciting money prizes. Lottery Sambad is a weekly lucky draw which is announced everyday on the official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in.

A single ticket for lottery Sambad weekly lucky draw is sold for Rs 6. The first prize winner of Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw will have a claim over Rs 50 lakh prize money. The consolation prize for Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi is worth Rs 1,000.

The second prize winner of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi will take home Rs 9,000, while the third prize winner of the lucky draw will win Rs 500. Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw’s fourth prize winners receive Rs 250 and the fifth prize winners of Thursday’s lottery take home Rs 120.

If you happen to be a ticket-holder of today’s lucky draw, here is how you can check the winning list:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sambad Lottery at: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the lottery department will consist of several links to different lucky draw results. You have to click on “Lottery Sambad Result 23-12-2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm result.”

Step 3: The winners’ list of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Tally your ticket number with the given list of winning tickets to check if you happen to win any prize.

Those who happen to find their ticket numbers in the winning list of Thursday’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery, will have to visit the West Bengal Lottery office along with the lottery ticket and valid identification proof to claim the amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result that is December 23.

