West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Result for June 17 at 4 PM; Check Details Here

The West Bengal Lottery Department will be announcing the results of the lucky draw for Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi on Thursday. If you are one of the participants who bought the lottery ticket for today’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, then today will be the day you will find out if you have won the big prize money. The state lottery department will announce the result by 4pm at their official website: www.lotterysambadresult.in

First prize winner for Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi will receive ₹50 lakh. Winners will receive these prizes:

First Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs1,000

Here is how you can check if your lottery ticket has made it to the winning list of today’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lucky draw:

Step 1: Enter the official website of West Bengal’s Sambad Lottery on your search engine or follow this link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Homepage of the West Bengal lottery website will be displayed on your screen. Here, you can search and click on ‘Lottery Sambad Result 17-06-2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ 4pm result.

Step 3: As you click on the hyperlink, a new page will appear displaying the winners’ list for today’s lottery sambad

Step 4: Get your ticket and check if the number mentioned on it has made it to the winning list or not.

If your lottery ticket number appears on the winners’ list of the Thursday Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi you can claim the prize money by visiting the West Bengal Lottery Office. It is mandatory for the winners to carry the lottery ticket and their valid identification proof to claim the amount within 30 days from the declaration of the result that is June 17.

Lottery office will require the official documents to conduct the compulsory verification process after which the lottery prize will be transferred to the winners.

