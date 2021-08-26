West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for August 26; Here's How to Check

The West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi is a popular weekly lottery rolled out every Thursday. The results of the weekly West Bengal Sambad Lottery draw will be announced at 4pm. The ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ lottery draw results for August 26 will be updated on the official site i.e. lotterysambadresult.in. Each of this lottery ticket is priced at Rs 6. Those who have purchased the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery ticket, can find out if luck has favoured them.

The price structure mentioned below lists the amount for the lucky winners:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9.000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Lottery ticket holders can check the results by following the procedure mentioned below:

Step 1: Just type www.lotterysambadresult.in and search or visit the official West Bengal lottery department portal

Step 2: Look for the tab “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery 4 PM’ on the page and click on it

Step 3: A winning lottery list will appear on the page with ticket numbers

Step 4: Match the numbers displayed with those mentioned on your ticket to find out if you are a lucky winner

Things to know:

If you are one of the lucky winners, visit the West Bengal Gazette office in order to claim the prize. The winning ticket number will be valid for only 30 days from the date of announcement of the results. Submit your winning ticket and a valid identity proof, to be verified for authenticity. Post the verification process, the winner can receive the amount.

Here is a list of the seven lotteries conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery Department for each day of the week:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

