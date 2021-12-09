West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for December 9 at 4 PM; Here's Step-by-step Guide to Check

West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: The West Bengal Lottery Sambad will host the Thursday weekly lottery, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi on December 9 in the afternoon. For the unversed, the West Bengal state holds 7 weekly lotteries on each day of the week along with several other lotteries at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. The winners of the Thursday weekly lottery are picked through a lucky draw wherein a ticket is pulled out for every position, upto which prizes are offered. There is no scope of cheating as the lucky draw is supervised by two independent judges. The lucky draw for today’s lottery will be held at 3 PM and the results will be uploaded by 4 PM, on the official website www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Those who bought tickets for the West Bengal Thursday weekly lottery can head to the official portal and match their numbers with the winning ticket numbers.

The first prize winner of the Thursday lottery will have a chance to take home Rs 50 lakh, while the second prize winner is awarded Rs9,000. It is followed by the third spot winner who receives Rs500. This is not it, the Thursday lottery also offers a fourth prize of Rs 250 and the fifth prize of Rs 120. Apart from these positions, the state lottery department pulls out a lucky draw to announce a consolation prize worth Rs 1000.

Follow the steps to check the Thursday lottery winning list:

Step 1: The result of the Thursday lottery will be uploaded on the West Bengal State Lottery department’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: The homepage of the official website features several result links, hence look for the hyperlink reading, Thursday, December 9, ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ lottery result.

Step 3: Once you click on it, the participant will be redirected to a new webpage featuring Thursday lottery’s winning ticket numbers will be displayed.

Step 4: Download the pdf, and match the winning numbers with your ticket number.

If you win any spot in today’s lottery, keep your lottery ticket safe until you complete the entire process and claim the prize money. Winners can claim their amount from the West Bengal lottery department office within 30 days of result declaration. At the lottery depart office, you have to surrender the winning lottery ticket and a valid photo ID proof for verification.

