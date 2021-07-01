West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for July 1; Step-by-step guide to check

The West Bengal state lottery department will declare the ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ lottery result for July 1 today at 4 pm on its official portal https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/. West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery is a weekly lottery conducted every Thursday. Those willing to try their luck, can buy the ticket from any of the legalised vendors across the state. The result of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi is declared on the basis of the lucky draw. The participants can check their results by visiting the official portal.

Here are the steps that you need to follow to download the West Bengal Thursday lottery draw:

Step 1. Open any internet browser and search for the West Bengal Sambad Lottery’s official portal https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/

Step 2. Next, click on the link for ‘Lottery Sambad Result 01.07.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ available on the homepage

Step 3. The West Bengal Thursday lottery result pdf will be displayed on the screen.

The first lucky winner wins a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh while for the second and third winners, the prize money is Rs 9000 and Rs 500 respectively.

Here is the list of prizes that one can win if his/her ticket number is on the winning list:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

Once the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi result is announced, the winners will require to submit a hard copy of their lottery ticket along with valid id proof at the West Bengal Gazette office. The winning amount can be claimed within 30 days of the declaration of the result. The winners can the prize money only after successful completion of document verification.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here