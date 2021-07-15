West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for July 15; Check Details

The West Bengal Lottery Department will announce the results of the lucky draw for Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi on July 15. The list of winners will be uploaded on the official website of the state lottery department, www.lotterysambadresult.in. If you have purchased the lottery ticket for today’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, then you can open the above-mentioned website and view the results at 4 pm.

Here is how you can check if you have made it to the winning list of July 15, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery :

Step 1: Open the official website of West Bengal’s Sambad Lottery on any search engine. You can also click on this link - www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The link will lead the participant to the website of the West Bengal lottery department. On the homepage, you can search and click on ‘Lottery Sambad Result 15-07-2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ result

Step 3: Once you click the hyperlink, a new pagedisplaying the winners of today’s lottery sambadwill appear

Step 4: To find out that you have won or not, match your ticket with all the numbers mentioned in the winning list

Fortunately, if your lottery ticket number appears on the winners’ list of the Thursday Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery, you can visit the West Bengal Lottery Office to claim the prize money. Winners are directed to carry the winning lottery ticket along with a valid identification proof. It is also important to note that you have only 30 days to claim the prize from the declaration of the result on July 15. Once the lottery office will complete the verification, the lottery prize will be transferred to the account of the winners.

There are a total of 5 prizes given in the Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi. The participant who comes first is awarded Rs. 50 lakh. People who are able to bag the second and third spots are given Rs. 9,000 and Rs. 500, respectively. Rs. 250 is awarded to the winner of the fourth spot, while, Rs 120 is awarded to the fifth spot winner. Along with these prizes, a consolation prize of Rs. 1,000 is also given out.

If the winning prize falls under the tax bracket, a tax amount will also be deducted at the lottery office itself.

