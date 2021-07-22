West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for July 22; Check Details

The Thursday lottery organised by the West Bengal State Lottery department is known as the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery. The result for the July 22 lottery will be announced at 4 PM on lotterysambadresult.in. There are seven different types of lottery that the department offers. Here’s a look at them day wise:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damod

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

The first prize winner of this lottery gets to take home Rs 50 Lakh, followed by the second prize winner who takes home Rs 9000. The third and fourth prize winners are eligible for winning Rs 500 and Rs 250. Apart from all these prizes there is also a consolation prize for Rs 1000.

To check the result of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery for Thursday, July 22, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the official result website of West Bengal State Lottery Department, www.lotterysambadresult.in via any internet browser of your choice

Step 2: Click on the link related to today’s lottery that reads, ‘Lottery Sambad Result 22.7.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’

Step 3: A new page where the winning numbers of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery for Thursday, July 22 are mentioned will open

Step 4: match the winning numbers of 22.7.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi with the digits on the ticket.

If you have won a prize in the July 22 lottery, then report to the lottery office within 30 days along with your winning ticket and a valid identity proof at the office for verification purposes. Once that is completed you will receive the money in your bank account. If the prize money falls in the tax bracket then tax will be deducted at source and the remaining prize will be given to the winner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here