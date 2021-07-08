West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for July 8 at 4 pm, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal weekly ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ lottery winners for July 8 will be released today at 4 pm. The result will be uploaded on the official portal https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/. The winners of the weekly lottery are announced on the basis of a lucky draw. Those who bought tickets for the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery can check their result by visiting the official portal. The result will be published in pdf form which the participants will need to download.

Here’s how one can check the West Bengal weekly lottery result for July 8:

Step 1: Open any internet browser and look for the official portal of West Bengal Sambad Lottery,https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Lottery Sambad Result 08.7.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ tab

Step 3: The West Bengal Thursday lottery winning numbers will be opened in a pdf file. Download the pdf and search for your Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery ticket number

The lucky winners of West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi can win a prize between Rs 120 andRs 50 lakhs. The West Bengal state lottery department also offers a consolation prize of Rs 1,000. Here is the list of prizes that one can win whose ticket number is on the winning list:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

The winning amount of the West Bengal lottery can be claimed within 30 days of the declaration of the result. They will have to submit a hard copy of the lottery ticket and other required documents at the West Bengal Gazette office for verification. The winner can take the prize money after completing verification.

The state lottery department conducts a weekly lottery draw every day.

