West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for September 16 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal daily, weekly and annual lotteries are very popular. They are organised by the West Bengal State Lottery Directorate. On every Thursday of the week, the department rolls out the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery.

The venue of this lucky draw isGanesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. You can try your luck by participating in this lottery. Each ticket is priced at just Rs 6 and can be procured from any state-authorised lottery shop. Those who have participated in the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery for September 16 can check the outcome after it is declared at 4pm.

The lottery systems have their own website lotterysambadresult.in, where the results are regularly updated. The results are released in the leading newspapers of the state.

Here is the prize structure for lottery winners:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Follow the step-by-step guide to check lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the West Bengal State Lottery Department official website after the results declaration or type www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Lottery Sambad Result 16.9.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ 4 pm result hyperlink on the homepage

Step 3: You will see a list of the winning ticket numbers on your screen

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the displayed numbers and see if they correspond

If you are one of the lucky winners, claim your prize by reporting to the West Bengal State Lottery department office. The lottery ticket and numbers are valid for only 30 days following the date the results are released. Your winning lottery ticket and a valid identity proof has to be submitted with the concerned authorities. They will verify your documents for authentication. You will receive the prize money after this process and tax deduction.

The following is a list rolled out by the Government of West Bengal for each day of the week:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here