West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for September 16 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal daily, weekly and annual lotteries are very popular. They are organised by the West Bengal State Lottery Directorate. On every Thursday of the week, the department rolls out the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery.
The venue of this lucky draw isGanesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata. You can try your luck by participating in this lottery. Each ticket is priced at just Rs 6 and can be procured from any state-authorised lottery shop. Those who have participated in the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery for September 16 can check the outcome after it is declared at 4pm.
The lottery systems have their own website lotterysambadresult.in, where the results are regularly updated. The results are released in the leading newspapers of the state.
Here is the prize structure for lottery winners:
First prize: Rs 50 lakh
Second prize: Rs 9,000
Third prize: Rs 500
Fourth prize: Rs 250
Fifth prize: Rs 120
Consolation prize: Rs 1,000
Follow the step-by-step guide to check lottery results:
Step 1: Visit the West Bengal State Lottery Department official website after the results declaration or type www.lotterysambadresult.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Lottery Sambad Result 16.9.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ 4 pm result hyperlink on the homepage
Step 3: You will see a list of the winning ticket numbers on your screen
Step 4: Match your ticket number with the displayed numbers and see if they correspond
If you are one of the lucky winners, claim your prize by reporting to the West Bengal State Lottery department office. The lottery ticket and numbers are valid for only 30 days following the date the results are released. Your winning lottery ticket and a valid identity proof has to be submitted with the concerned authorities. They will verify your documents for authentication. You will receive the prize money after this process and tax deduction.
The following is a list rolled out by the Government of West Bengal for each day of the week:
Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati
