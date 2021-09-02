West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for September 2 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal Lottery State Departments conducts Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi every Thursday. The results of the popular weekly West Bengal Sambad Lottery will be released at 4pm. The West Bengal ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ lottery results for September 2 will be updated on the official site lotterysambadresult.in. Each ticket costs Rs 6. Those who have purchased the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery ticket and tried their luck can check if they won any prize. The lottery ticket buyers can view the results, once declared, to see if their lucky ticket numbers are on the winners list.

The winners are entitled to the prize amounts as mentioned below:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9.000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1000

Follow the steps below to check September 2, 2021 lottery results:

Step 1: Search www.lotterysambadresult.in or go to the official website of the West Bengal lottery department

Step 2: On the new page, look for “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery 4 PM’ and click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to a fresh page flashing a list of winning lottery ticket numbers

Step 4: Match the displayed numbers carefully with those mentioned on the lottery ticket to check if you are one of the lucky winners

Visit the West Bengal Gazette office if you wish to claim the prize money. The validity of the winning ticket number is only 30 days from the date of the announcement of the results. Submit your winning ticket along with a valid identity proof, to be checked for authentication by the authorities. Post the verification, the winner can take the prize home.

Here is a day-wise list of the seven lotteries:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

