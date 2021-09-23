West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for September 23 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal State Government organises one of the most popular lotteries in the country. Held at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata, the lucky draws are conducted daily, weekly and annually, in a traditional offline paper method. The lotteries are drawn under the supervision of two independent judges. A lottery ticket will cost just Rs 6 and can be purchased from any state-authorised shop.

The West Bengal Lottery Department rolls out The Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Sambad Lottery on every Thursday. The result will be released online at 4 pm. The local leading newspapers in the state also publish the lottery results. The winning numbers for September 23 lottery will be updated on the official website lotterysambadresult.in.

Lottery ticket holders can find out if luck has favoured them by simply visiting the official portal. The entire list of winning ticket numbers is generally released online in an easily accessible PDF format.

Prize structure:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Step-by-step procedure:

Step 1: Go to the West Bengal Lottery Department official site or just type www.lotterysambadresult.in and search

Step 2: Look for the tab that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 23.9.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ 4.00 pm result and click

Step 3: On a new page, a list of winning ticket numbers will be displayed

Step 4: Check the result and carefully match it with your ticket number

If you wish to claim your winning amount, submit your ticket and valid identity proof at the West Bengal Gazette office. Your documents will be verified by the officials here in order to ascertain authenticity. The process of claiming the prize has to be completed within 30 days from the announcement of the result, after which the ticket and the numbers will be deemed invalid. The entitled winner will receive the winning sum after verification and tax deduction.

West Bengal State Lottery Department weekly games:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

