West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for September 23 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal State Government organises one of the most popular lotteries in the country. Held at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata, the lucky draws are conducted daily, weekly and annually, in a traditional offline paper method. The lotteries are drawn under the supervision of two independent judges. A lottery ticket will cost just Rs 6 and can be purchased from any state-authorised shop.
The West Bengal Lottery Department rolls out The Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Sambad Lottery on every Thursday. The result will be released online at 4 pm. The local leading newspapers in the state also publish the lottery results. The winning numbers for September 23 lottery will be updated on the official website lotterysambadresult.in.
Lottery ticket holders can find out if luck has favoured them by simply visiting the official portal. The entire list of winning ticket numbers is generally released online in an easily accessible PDF format.
Prize structure:
First prize: Rs 50 lakh
Second prize: Rs 9,000
Third prize: Rs 500
Fourth prize: Rs 250
Fifth prize: Rs 120
Consolation prize: Rs 1,000
Step-by-step procedure:
Step 1: Go to the West Bengal Lottery Department official site or just type www.lotterysambadresult.in and search
Step 2: Look for the tab that reads ‘Lottery Sambad Result 23.9.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ 4.00 pm result and click
Step 3: On a new page, a list of winning ticket numbers will be displayed
Step 4: Check the result and carefully match it with your ticket number
If you wish to claim your winning amount, submit your ticket and valid identity proof at the West Bengal Gazette office. Your documents will be verified by the officials here in order to ascertain authenticity. The process of claiming the prize has to be completed within 30 days from the announcement of the result, after which the ticket and the numbers will be deemed invalid. The entitled winner will receive the winning sum after verification and tax deduction.
West Bengal State Lottery Department weekly games:
Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati
