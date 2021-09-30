West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for September 30 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal State Lottery Department rolls out the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi every Thursday. Of the 13 states allowed to conduct lottery games in the country, the one rolled out by West Bengal is very popular. Held at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata, the draws are conducted under the supervision of two independent judges in an offline, paper method. The lotteries are drawn daily, weekly and annually. A lottery ticket can be bought from any state-authorised shop for just Rs 6.
The result forDear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Sambad Lottery will be released online at 4 pm. The winning numbers for the September 30 lottery will be updated on the official portal lotterysambadresult.in. Lottery ticket buyers can check the outcome by visiting the official website once the results are declared.
Prize structure:
- First prize: Rs 50 lakh
- Second prize: Rs 9,000
- Third prize: Rs 500
- Fourth prize: Rs 250
- Fifth prize: Rs 120
- Consolation prize: Rs 1,000
Procedure to check results:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Department or in the search engine, type www.lotterysambadresult.in
Step 2: On a new page, locate the tab ‘Lottery Sambad Result 30.9.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ 4.00 pm result and tap on it
Step 3: A winning ticket numbers list will be displayed on your screen
Step 4: Carefully match the numbers with your lottery ticket
Go to the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize amount. Submit your valid identity proof along with your winning lottery ticket to the department officials. They will check the documents to ascertain authenticity. The validity of the lottery ticket and its numbers is only 30 days following the announcement of the lottery results. After the verification and tax deduction process, the winner can receive the prize sum.
Day-wise list of West Bengal State Lottery Department games:
Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati
