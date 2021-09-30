West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for September 30 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

The West Bengal State Lottery Department rolls out the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi every Thursday. Of the 13 states allowed to conduct lottery games in the country, the one rolled out by West Bengal is very popular. Held at Ganesh Chandra Avenue in Kolkata, the draws are conducted under the supervision of two independent judges in an offline, paper method. The lotteries are drawn daily, weekly and annually. A lottery ticket can be bought from any state-authorised shop for just Rs 6.

The result forDear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Sambad Lottery will be released online at 4 pm. The winning numbers for the September 30 lottery will be updated on the official portal lotterysambadresult.in. Lottery ticket buyers can check the outcome by visiting the official website once the results are declared.

Prize structure:

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Procedure to check results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal Lottery Department or in the search engine, type www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On a new page, locate the tab ‘Lottery Sambad Result 30.9.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ 4.00 pm result and tap on it

Step 3: A winning ticket numbers list will be displayed on your screen

Step 4: Carefully match the numbers with your lottery ticket

Go to the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize amount. Submit your valid identity proof along with your winning lottery ticket to the department officials. They will check the documents to ascertain authenticity. The validity of the lottery ticket and its numbers is only 30 days following the announcement of the lottery results. After the verification and tax deduction process, the winner can receive the prize sum.

Day-wise list of West Bengal State Lottery Department games:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

