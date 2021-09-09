West Bengal Lottery Result 2021: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results for September 9 at 4 PM, Here's How to Check

West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the Thursday weekly lottery Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi winners today at 4 pm. The winning lottery numbers of this popular weekly West Bengal Sambad Lottery will be hosted on the official website lotterysambadresult.in. Those who purchased the West Bengal weekly lottery ticket can check the result online by visiting the portal. The tickets are available at legalised vendor shops at a cost of Rs 6 per ticket. The participants whose lottery ticket number matches with the winning numbers can win any of the below-mentioned prizes-

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

The ticket holders can check the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi result by following these simple and easy steps:

Step 1: Open the search bar of any internet browser and type the West Bengal lottery department official web address www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Once the homepage of West Bengal state lottery department, look for the “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery 4 PM’ link and click on it

Step 3: A fresh web page will be opened revealing the list of winning lottery ticket numbers

Step 4: Match your ticket numbers with those on the winning list and check if you are one of the lucky winners today or not

If your ticket number is printed on the results page, then you are one of the lucky winners. As per the rules, the winners are required to claim their prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office. The winning lottery ticket is valid for upto 30 days only. A winning lottery ticket has to be submitted to the concerned authority along with valid identity proof for verification. Post the verification process, the entitled winner can take the amount home.

